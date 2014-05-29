Butland looking for increased opportunities

Butland, who has one senior England cap to his name, made just three league appearances at the Britannia Stadium last season, with Asmir Begovic remaining first choice under Mark Hughes.

The former Birmingham City man spent spells on loan at Championship outfits Barnsley and Leeds United during the campaign, but hopes that he will figure more prominently in Hughes' plans next time round.

"I want to be playing in the Premier League," he told the Stoke Sentinel.

"I had a few games in January and I hope that Mark Hughes is very pleased with what he has seen.

"If I was to get the chance to build on that, it would be great.

"I have got the benefit of having a rest and starting pre-season.

"When Asmir Begovic is still away resting up from the World Cup, I have got to look to hit the ground running with Stoke and have a good pre-season."