Butland pens new Stoke long-term deal until 2021

Stoke City have rewarded goalkeeper Jack Butland for his fine displays this season with a new five-and-a-half-year contract.

Butland moved to the Britannia Stadium in January 2013 from Birmingham City and he spent the rest of that campaign on loan at St Andrew's.

Initially, Butland found himself behind Asmir Begovic in Stoke's pecking order and he had spells on loan at Barnsley, Leeds United and Derby County.

However, he has established himself as first choice this term following Begovic's move to Chelsea and Butland has impressed in his 30 Premier League appearances.

Butland's form has seen him linked with Liverpool, but the England goalkeeper has instead opted to extend his stay at Stoke until at least 2021.

"We are naturally delighted that a player of Jack's quality has signed a long-term contract," said Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes.

"We've always held Jack in the very highest regard but he has exceeded even our expectations since Mark selected him as our first-choice goalkeeper.

"As a club we feel it's important that we tie down our talented young players on lengthy contracts and Jack's new deal is a fitting reward for his progress this season."