Butland ready for pre-season after scan gives goalkeeper all-clear

Jack Butland has been given the all-clear on his fractured ankle, handing the Stoke City goalkeeper the green light to take part in pre-season for the new Premier League campaign.

Butland suffered the injury during a 3-2 win for England over Germany in March, causing the 23-year-old to be ruled out of Euro 2016.

But he delivered a positive update on Saturday.

"Had my final scan and have been given the all clear by the surgeon!" Butland wrote on Twitter.

"Now I can push on and be fully fit for pre season!"

Butland recently stated his desire to put pressure on England's number one goalkeeper Joe Hart, whose performances in France have divided opinion.