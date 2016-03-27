Butland to undergo scan on ankle injury

Jack Butland has confirmed he will have a scan on Sunday to gauge the seriousness of the ankle injury that forced him off the field during England's 3-2 victory against Germany.

Stoke City goalkeeper Butland, who recently signed a long-term contract at the Britannia Stadium, appeared impeded by an ankle problem as he was beaten by Toni Kroos' 25-yard opener and was then replaced by Fraser Forster in Berlin on Saturday.

Butland posted on his Twitter page that he was "proud" to be involved in a win against Germany and pledged to learn from the experience.

"Firstly, what a night to be involved in! an incredible and much deserved win against the World Cup winners, makes me proud to be English!" the 23-year-old wrote after England came from 2-0 down to win in stoppage time.

"But my nature to not give up was my downfall, the injury I'll recover from but more importantly the experience I'll learn from!

"Thank you for all your messages, I'll be having a scan today to see the damage to my ankle and will work hard to get back fit! thank you!"

Forster is now in line to start for England against Netherlands on Tuesday, while uncapped goalkeeper Tom Heaton could make his first international appearance.

Commenting on Butland's injury after the match, England coach Roy Hodgson said: "You can never say how bad these are because they need to be assessed.

"We hope it is not serious but we have to wait."

Never nice to have to come on after an injury and hopefully jack makes a speedy recovery. But great to be back... March 26, 2016