Cabaye feeling fresh for PSG's trophy assault

Cabaye helped the capital club to the domestic title and the Coupe de la Ligue in France last term, before representing his nation in Brazil - where they exited at the quarter-final stage to eventual champions Germany.

The former Newcastle United man said he had taken a few weeks off to prepare for the upcoming campaign, which begins early for Laurent Blanc's men - as they take on Guingamp in the Trophee des Champions on Saturday in Beijing.

"It was a very long season and we also had the World Cup, so it really was essential to make a clean break for a few weeks," Cabaye told the club's official website.

"I recharged the batteries with my friends and the family, which is very important.

"But you can't afford to let go completely because you'll be too far behind the others because our pre-season is going to be very different from most of the other players."

PSG have claimed two trophies in each of their past two seasons, and Cabaye was eyeing a continuation of their success in 2014-15.

"We will try to win as many trophies as possible and I hope it starts this Saturday in the Trophee des Champions, against Guingamp.

"Then there will be four other trophies to win. On a personal note, I hope to play as much as possible and help the team reach its goals."

Cabaye said France's campaign in Brazil - which saw them dominate the group stages before a narrow loss to Joachim Low's men - was a positive one, and that the future was bright for the national team.

"Despite the disappointment of losing the quarter-final against Germany, I think we had a great tournament," he said.

"You can't forget how far we have come, because after the first match in the play-off against Ukraine, things weren't looking good.

"Despite being a young team, we achieved a lot.

"The squad got along really well together, throughout the competition. It all bodes well for Euro 2016."