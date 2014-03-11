Cabaye has no regrets over PSG transfer

The France international midfielder has started just one league game for Laurent Blanc's men since making the switch from St James' Park.

That is in stark contrast to Cabaye's involvement at Newcastle, where he started 17 of their 22 Premier League matches this season prior to his departure.

With the FIFA World Cup in Brazil on the horizon, Cabaye will no doubt be looking to feature more prominently for PSG in the coming months to cement his place in Didier Deschamps' France team.

But the 28-year-old insists he is relaxed about his situation, and is eager to establish himself at Parc des Princes.

Speaking to RTL, Cabaye said: "I want to focus on the positive aspects - they are a great club and I'm training with great players.

"I have gone from a situation at Newcastle where I was an automatic starter, to one where I don't know when I will next play.

"However, I absolutely don't regret my decision, I have come here to win and climb the hierarchy."