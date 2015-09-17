Cabaye learned to expect nothing from Blanc

Yohan Cabaye says he learned to expect nothing from Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc during his stay at the Parc des Princes.

Cabaye joined PSG from Newcastle United in January 2014 but, although he won Ligue 1 and the Coupe de la Ligue twice while also helping the team to Coupe de France triumph, endured a disappointing spell that saw him make just 22 starts in Ligue 1 and three in the Champions League.

A reunion with former Newcastle manager Alan Pardew in the Premier League at Crystal Palace was secured in July, with Cabaye becoming the London club's record signing.

Asked if he spoke with Blanc before his transfer from PSG, Cabaye told La Voix du Nord: "I did not have an exchange with him but he allowed me to learn something.

"In the world of work, you expect nothing from people, and all you can get, you have to get it yourself.

"If you wait too long and you hope, you're disappointed.

"I tried to do everything to change the situation [at PSG]. Now we move on,."