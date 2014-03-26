CAF Champions League: Al Ahly need comeback

The Egyptian outfit suffered a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their last 16 clash with Al Ahli Benghazi of Libya last week, Edward Sadomba scoring the only goal of the encounter in the 67th minute.

Al Ahly - the record eight-time winners of the competition - therefore need to show character if they are to avoid a premature exit this time around.

Compatriots Zamalek should have confidence heading into the second leg of their tie with Nkana, after claiming a goalless draw in Zambia on Saturday.

TP Mazembe, who are four-time winners of Africa's premier club competition, were on the receiving end of a 2-1 defeat at Sewe Sport of the Ivory Coast last time out.

However, Mbwana Samatta's 89th-minute away goal could prove an important factor in the tie.

1973 champions AS Vita pulled off the most impressive result of the first -leg fixtures, triumphing 3-0 over Kaizer Chiefs.

Although the South Africans dominated much of the encounter, Ndombe Mubele put Chiefs to the sword with a hat-trick, giving the men from the Democratic Republic of Congo a comfortable cushion as they head to Johannesburg.

Sfaxien - current holders of the CAF Confederation Cup - have made a big impact in this season's Champions League and possess a 100 per cent record in the competition so far.

The Tunisians host Horoya of Guinea this weekend and take a 1-0 lead into the clash.

Esperance de Tunis have the advantage of an away goal as they welcome Real Bamako on the back of a 1-1 draw first time around, while CotonSport of Cameroon will need to come from a goal down against Entente Setif if they are to progress to the group stage.

In the round's remaining tie, AC Leopard's and Al Hilal share a 1-1 draw heading into the second leg.