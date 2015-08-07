CAF Champions League Review: USM Alger qualify for semis

Runaway Group B leaders USM Alger edged MC El Eulma 1-0 to advance to the CAF Champions League's final four with two games to spare.

Full-back Mohamed Meftah was the hero for visiting USM Alger, with his second-half header enough to preserve the club's perfect record after four Group B matches on Friday.

Meftah positioned himself between two defenders and headed a corner past Mohamed Seddik Mokrani in the 49th minute in El Eulma.

USM Alger top the group with 12 points, eight more than Al Merreikh and ES Setif.

Miloud Hamdi's USM Alger will face the runner-up in Group A in the semis, though that group is far from decided after Moghreb Tetouan prevailed 1-0 at Al Hilal Omdurman.

Midfielder Ahmed Jahouh's successful 24th-minute penalty helped Moghreb Tetouan to their first victory of the group stage.

Moghreb Tetouan (+0) are now level on five points with TP Mazembe (+2) and Al Hilal Omdurman (+1).