CAF Champions League Wrap: Al Ahly, Pirates safely into semis

Ultimately, the point proved sufficient for both teams to progress to the last four of the continental competition, but Pirates' qualification was only secured thanks to Zamalek's 4-1 victory over Leopards de Dolisie in the day's other game.

Had Leopards held onto their lead, which they took after 26 minutes through Rudy Bhebey, they would have finished in second place in the group.

As it was, Zamalek's win at the El-Gouna Stadium - courtesy of goals from Mohamed Ibrahim, Shikabala and an Ahmed Gaafar double - was only enough to see the Egyptians move into third, while Leopards finished bottom of the pool.

Going into Sunday's action, all four sides were still able to qualify and a late goal for current holders Al Ahly would also have ensured Zamalek through.

The semi-finals of the competition will see Egyptian Premier League leaders Al Ahly continue their defence against Cameroonian outfit Cotonsport, who finished second in Group B.

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates will take on Group B winners and last year's finalists Esperance, with the two-legged ties due to take place in October.

Esperance have won their last five games in the competition, losing just once in the group stage.