CAF Confederation Cup: Al Ahly look to take control

The Egyptian giants are the only side to have registered a win in their group so far, which puts them top with four points.

As a result, the reigning CAF Champions League winners have managed to put their elimination from that competition behind them and forge ahead in their pool.

Since being unceremoniously dumped out of Africa's premier club competition by Al Ahli Benghazi 4-2 on aggregate, the Egyptians beat Nkana 2-0 on matchday one, before a 1-1 draw in Tunisia against Etoile Sahel.

Interim coach Fathy Mabrouk has underlined his desire to seal qualification for the semi-finals as quickly as possible, and a win in Ivory Coast could see them move four points clear at the halfway stage of proceedings.

That is dependent on the outcome of the game between Sahel and Nkana, who go head-to-head in Tunisia.

Sahel reached finals in both 2006 and 2008, winning one and losing one, and victory against the Zambian champions would see them move a step closer to a third final appearance in nine years.

It is a similar story in Group A, with Cameroon's Coton Spot in front having won their sole game played so far.

They face second-placed ASEC Mimosas, who have drawn their two games against Real Bamako and 2012 Confederation Cup winners Leopards de Dolisie, who square off in Mali.