CAF Confederation Cup Wrap: Bayelsa fight back

How Mine led 2-1 going into the encounter at the Sapele Township Stadium, but the Zimbabweans were pegged back in the tie when Jafar Buhari' struck 10 minutes into the second half.

The Nigerian outfit then completed the turnaround with just nine minutes remaining with Azubuike Okechukwu the hero for the hosts, who held on for a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Difaa El Jadida also progressed with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Rwandan side AS Kigali at the Stade Ben Ahmed El Abdi.

Kigali led 1-0 from the first leg, but Zakaria Hadraf levelled the tie four minutes after the break.

Naby Soumah then put the Moroccans in front in the game and the tie in the 70th minute, before Ahmed Chagou's penalty rounded off the scoring three minutes later to give them breathing space.

Tunisian outfit Etoile Sahel were in free-scoring form as a 4-1 win at SuperSport United completed a 5-1 aggregate triumph.

Michailous Drame scored in each half to sandwich Lebogang Manyama's equaliser for the South African club.

Youssef Mouihbi and Marouane Troudi then added further goals to complete the comfortable triumph.

The remaining second-round ties take place on Sunday.