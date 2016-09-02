Cafu sees himself in Arsenal's Bellerin

Brazil icon Cafu has given his seal of approval to Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin.

Cafu is Brazil's record appearance maker, playing 142 times for his country on the right hand side of defence on the way to winning World Cups in 1994 and 2002.

His thrilling attacking style established himself as a modern great and the 46-year-old sees some of himself in Bellerin, who is now established as a first-team fixture and fans' favourite at Emirates Stadium.

"Bellerin is much like me at 21," Cafu said in a Q&A with Arsenal's official Twitter page.

"He is very fast and very impressive. [He has a] big, big future!"

There were also warm words for Mesut Ozil, whose return to the fold helped to inspire Arsenal's first Premier League win of the season at Watford last Saturday.

"Ozil is fantastic," said Cafu. "One of the best in the world. Not only a great player but a great human being."

Cafu is in England to take part in the Arsenal Legends v Milan Glorie charity match this weekend.