Cafu throws support behind coach Scolari

The five-time world champions endured a miserable end to their World Cup campaign, losing 3-0 to the Netherlands in the third-place play-off after they were routed 7-1 by Germany in the semi-finals.

Scolari's future has been cast into doubt following back-to-back humiliations but Cafu, who played a key role the 65-year-old's World Cup-winning team in 2002, said he would not have done anything differently if he had been in the hot seat.

"The result of 7-1 for Germany was an episode that happened, this never happened in the football world, which I don't think will happen again," said Brazil's most-capped player with 142 appearances.

"It was an accident. It was an afternoon that Brazil just wasn't happy. And the German squad is a great team.

"They are very well positioned and placed on the field. And they got a positive result."

While captain Thiago Silva and his team-mates have voiced their overwhelming disappointment, two-time World Cup champion Cafu believes the suffering should be used as motivation for glory in Russia in 2018.

"What this World Cup here in Brazil did was help get experience for us to star in the World Cup in Russia in 2018.

"We'll be stronger and more experienced and the motivation will be even bigger since we suffered enough here in our own country."