Cahill to discuss England future with Southgate
Gary Cahill has made just one appearance at the World Cup, and is due for talks with manager Gareth Southgate regarding his England future.
England centre-back Gary Cahill plans to hold talks with manager Gareth Southgate about his future.
Cahill has made only one appearance in the World Cup for the Three Lions, playing the full 90 minutes as a much-changed team lost to Belgium in a dead rubber group game.
The 32-year-old, capped 61 times by his country, had been a surprise inclusion in Southgate's squad after falling out of favour at Chelsea during last season.
Speaking to Sky Sports after Wednesday's semi-final defeat to Croatia, he said: "I'm going to have a good conversation with the manager about the future in the coming month.
"But I can finish my England career knowing I've played every possible fixture I can play in the times I've been selected.''
The most-capped player in England's squad, Gary Cahill, has told one thing missing from his career is a successful tournament with the national side.Watch the full interview here: June 15, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.