Cahill: England captaincy a dream come true

Gary Cahill says captaining England in their Euro 2016 qualifier against Estonia is a dream come true.

The Chelsea defender will be wearing the armband due to Wayne Rooney's injury-enforced absence and he is eagerly anticipating the encounter on Friday.

"I'm extremely proud to be leading England out tomorrow. It's a great honour and a dream come true, a career high," Cahill told a press conference.

"I've spoken to Wayne Rooney a lot and I'm looking forward to the feeling of leading England out Wembley.

"I don't want to change anything in the way I approach the game just because I have the armband. I don't think that just because I have the armband on I should start ranting and raving at people. I'm a laid-back guy off the pitch but on the pitch I'm very vocal. I demand a lot of my team-mates, as my team-mates do of me."

England will be looking to make it nine wins from as many games when they host Estonia and Cahill is determined to maintain their perfect record.

"To win 10 out of 10 would be a huge achievement. The lads are fully motivated to go out and perform for their country.

"We have some improvements to make, and time to do that. We'll be judged on what happens in France but we're looking forward."