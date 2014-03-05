Cahill hopes for 'special' moment at The Den

Cahill sits level with Damian Mori on 29 goals as Australia's leading goalscorer at international level and will have a chance to score his 30th on Wednesday as part of the Socceroos squad to face Ecuador in London.

The match will be held at Millwall's home ground, The Den, where Cahill spent six years between 1998 and 2004, helping the London-based club to the FA Cup Final in his final season before leaving for Everton.

The 34-year-old forward is expected to start against Ecuador on Wednesday and believes if he scores against the South Americans it will be an example of 'how the stars can align'.

"To score tomorrow night, if I play, it's just one of those things in your career that would be really special because it's a place that I call home, along with Everton," Cahill said.

"And it's definitely, to be all-time leading goalscorer for Australia, where it all started might be special, but if it's not here it will be somewhere else."

Cahill, who now plies his trade with the New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer, said it had been an emotional week for him, returning to The Den with his national team.

"I think for me it's a bit emotional because this is where it all started," the Sydney-born attacker said.

"I learnt my trade here, played with some great players and it definitely has helped find who I am as a footballer today.

"I still take the same traits as I did when I as 16, purely because of what I learnt from the players I played with, the fans, the club."