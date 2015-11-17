Cahill pleased with 'ruthless' showing

Australia hat-trick hero Tim Cahill was pleased with his personal performance in the 4-0 thrashing of Bangladesh, describing it as "ruthless".

Cahill netted three times in a one-sided first half before the Socceroos took their foot off the pedal after the break with the home side never looking like they would get back into the World Cup qualifier.

Cahill, 36 in a few weeks' time, has now netted 45 goals in 88 appearances for his country - but has no plans to retire from the international scene just yet.

He told Fox Sports: "People always ask the question 'when is he going to stand down? Is someone going to stand up?'

"I'm here to help these [young] boys. I'm here to help push them as far as I can. Tomi Juric got injured, [Tom] Rogic got injured and if players aren't going to play, I'm there.

"That's the biggest thing for me, I will always play for my country. Everyone knows I'm not here to make up the numbers.

"I'm here to support but overall tonight I've been ruthless. I know I missed a few chances as well but for me it's only going to get better because I feel my body is in a great place."

Australia boss Ange Postecoglou was happy to forgive his players for a tired second-half showing after a draining few days.

The Socceroos, who beat Kyrgyzstan 3-0 in Canberra on Thursday, prepared for the game in Singapore and flew in to Dhaka amid a heavy security presence due to an increased threat of terrorism.

"Knowing what the boys have been through the last few days, both physically and mentally, we lost our focus and concentration in the second half," Postecoglou told Fox Sports.

"It became very scrappy. When that happens it's not about goals, we just didn't maintain our composure.

"But with everything that's going on, the players, the staff have handled themselves impeccably and pleased we can get through unscathed.

"Overall, the unusual build up we had arriving last night, it all just took its toll. Thankfully we all got through it with nothing major happening and we got the win."