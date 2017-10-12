Cahill: Postecoglou's Socceroos legacy will last forever

Australia's all-time leading goalscorer Tim Cahill insists Ange Postecoglou's legacy will last forever amid doubts of his future as Socceroos head coach.

The Socceroos edged past Syria 2-1 after extra time on Tuesday to advance to the inter-confederation World Cup play-off against Honduras in November but attention has turned to Postecoglou, who is reportedly set to quit his post next month.

A report by News Limited claimed Postecoglou – often criticised for his style of play and squad selection – was set to quit regardless of the result of November's two-leg play-off, and the Asian Cup-winning boss offered no guarantees over his future on Wednesday with Sydney FC head coach Graham Arnold believed to be the frontrunner.

Australia star Cahill, who scored twice against Syria in Sydney including the extra-time winner at ANZ Stadium, leapt to the defence of Postecoglou – at the helm since 2013 – amid the speculation on Thursday.

"Ange's legacy definitely isn't over. It will be here forever," Cahill told

"I think he's somebody who is helping the game. He is the guy that started the style of Australian football with the way we play.

"Started at Brisbane, Melbourne Victory and now with the national team. First ever manager to win silverware for the country. And possession-based football.

"For me as an individual to experience and be a part of, it's amazing to witness, with the stats that come out of games.

"We have the chance to create history but our job isn't over. We have a recipe to finish."