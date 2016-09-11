Cahill: You could see it was a foul from the moon

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has hit out at referee Andre Marriner and his assistants for not spotting an infringement on him in the build-up to a Leroy Fer goal in the 2-2 draw at Swansea City, as he blasted: "You could be sat on the moon and see it is a clear foul."

The Dutchman seemingly fouled Cahill when winning the ball off the centre-back, but Marriner did not see the incident and let Fer's goal stand as the Swans took a 2-1 lead, much to the frustration of the Chelsea defender.

"It's a clear foul. I'm frustrated. Come on, seriously. You could be sat on the moon and see it is a clear foul," Cahill was quoted as saying by Metro.

"I took the touch away from him, he came through the back of me. It was clear as day and seeing it back has made me even more angry.

"It's all fun and games for the fans, but it's the players who suffer. That kills me and kills my team. We have dropped two points which is massive in this league.

"Look at my face... It's incredible. I said to the referee 'There are three of you that can see that.' There were two fouls, and between the officials they said that they couldn't see it. For me that is incredible."

The second of a Diego Costa brace nine minutes from time earned Chelsea a share of the spoils in the Premier League clash at the Liberty Stadium on Sunday.