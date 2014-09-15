Calhanoglu pledges to attack off-colour Monaco

New coach Roger Schmidt has implemented attacking tactics since his arrival from Salzburg and seen 22 goals scored in six competitive outings.

Sunday's thrilling 3-3 draw against Werder Bremen ended a run of five consecutive wins and arguably showcased both the pros and cons of Schmidt's ambitious set-up.

Bundesliga leaders Leverkusen endured an indifferent time in last season's Champions League, with a 5-0 group-stage loss to Manchester United followed by a 6-1 aggregate defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16.

But Calhanoglu insists they are focused on inflicting similar misery of Monaco, who have endured a torrid, winless start to their Ligue 1 campaign on the back of James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao's high profile departures.

"We will attack them right from the off," Calhanoglu, a close-season signing from Hamburg, told UEFA.com ahead of Tuesday night's Group C opener in the principality.

However, Schmidt sounded a note of caution - dismissing the importance of Monaco's second-bottom standing at domestic level.

"We are confident and the players know it. We have analysed Monaco's game and they are a good team," he said.

"They have not played in Europe for a while but they are not outsiders. It is only early in the season, the standings do not mean anything."