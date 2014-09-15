Calhanoglu pledges to attack off-colour Monaco
Bayer Leverkusen will maintain their new expansive approach in the UEFA Champions League, according to midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.
New coach Roger Schmidt has implemented attacking tactics since his arrival from Salzburg and seen 22 goals scored in six competitive outings.
Sunday's thrilling 3-3 draw against Werder Bremen ended a run of five consecutive wins and arguably showcased both the pros and cons of Schmidt's ambitious set-up.
Bundesliga leaders Leverkusen endured an indifferent time in last season's Champions League, with a 5-0 group-stage loss to Manchester United followed by a 6-1 aggregate defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16.
But Calhanoglu insists they are focused on inflicting similar misery of Monaco, who have endured a torrid, winless start to their Ligue 1 campaign on the back of James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao's high profile departures.
"We will attack them right from the off," Calhanoglu, a close-season signing from Hamburg, told UEFA.com ahead of Tuesday night's Group C opener in the principality.
However, Schmidt sounded a note of caution - dismissing the importance of Monaco's second-bottom standing at domestic level.
"We are confident and the players know it. We have analysed Monaco's game and they are a good team," he said.
"They have not played in Europe for a while but they are not outsiders. It is only early in the season, the standings do not mean anything."
