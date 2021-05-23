Callum Davidson determined to celebrate Saints trophy double with supporters

Callum Davidson hopes St Johnstone fans will be allowed at some point to safely celebrate the club’s remarkable cup double with their heroes.

Shaun Rooney, who scored the only goal of the Betfred Cup final win over Livingston at Hampden Park in February, was again the Saints match-winner in Saturday’s 1-0 Scottish Cup final triumph over Hibernian back at the national stadium.

The 24-year-old wing-back’s powerful header from a David Wotherspoon cross after 31 minutes proved enough to confirm the greatest season in the Perth club’s history.

The McDiarmid Park side could even afford to miss a second-half penalty, with Hibs keeper Matt Macey denying Glenn Middleton and then Chris Kane from the follow-up.

Saints became the first team outside of the Old Firm to land the two major cup trophies in Scotland since Aberdeen did so in 1989-90 – and they secured a place in Europe to boot.

Once again, due to coronavirus restrictions, there were no fans inside Hampden Park and Davidson would like some sort of organised celebration in Perth when it is safe.

He said: “The two trophies are something we need to celebrate, hopefully by the end of June.

“We need to speak to the council, I am not an expert on that.

St Johnstone’s Shaun Rooney lifts the trophy after the final whistle (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“We need to make sure everyone is safe, as long as they don’t gather in a big group.

“I remember when we won the Scottish Cup in 2014, the crowds were unbelievable in Perth.

“That probably can’t happen so maybe have discussions and see what is the best way round it because the people of Perth deserve to enjoy this success.”

It was a disappointing end to the season for Hibs, who had clinched third spot in the Scottish Premiership for the first time since 2005.

Hibs centre-back Ryan Porteous admitted “St Johnstone were better than us” but after losing two semi-finals and a final at Hampden Park this season, he remains as keen as ever to land silverware for his boyhood heroes.

Hibernian’s Ryan Porteous collides with St Johnstone’s Christopher Kane during the Scottish Cup final (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He said: “We have to dust ourselves down in the next month or so and come back for pre-season hungry for more.

“We need to make sure we are learning from these mistakes.

“It wasn’t to be on Saturday. Hopefully, fingers crossed, it happens in the future.”