Football Manager 26: The 10 best overpowered strikers in the game
You need someone to fire you up the divisions – here's who we'd be looking at
You can't win a game of football without scoring a goal, and for scoring goals, you're going to need a top-class striker.
Your scouts on Football Manager 26 are no doubt bringing you endless names from across the game, many unsuited to the way you're wanting to play, so we've produced this handy guide – including wonderkids, untapped gems and beyond.
Let's take a look at the top 10 overpowered strikers in FM26 that you need to be signing in your save.
The best overpowered strikers in Football Manager 26
1. Santiago Castro
For the uninitiated, Santiago Castro may sound like the lead character from the next cult-classic football film, but trust us, he's very real and tearing it up for Bologna in Serie A.
His mental stats leap off the page, which should ensure he's got it in him to deal with any stage, but his physical stats could use some working on for a target man. Castro won't be cheap, but his driven personality should help him reach his full potential in your squad.
2. Karim Konate
Karim Konate has been a cult favourite in this game for quite some time: you can't sign him right away, given that he's recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, but he's a solid second-season buy – and with a 17 for determination, he's going to recover well.
Konate is a rapid and will play on the shoulder of an opposition defence. He's not going to link up too well with poor passing and target man traits… but does that particularly matter with that finishing acumen? An excellent option in a possession-based side.
3. Evan Ferguson
Currently on loan at Roma, Evan Ferguson is an all-round centre-forward perfect for building your side around, with excellent stats when it comes to running in behind, collecting from the midfield and winning aerial duels. He is good enough to play for a Champions League club within three seasons.
With determination a little lower than some of the other options on our list, there is a possibility that he won't reach his lofty potential, though: keep an eye on him when his loan ends and he returns to Brighton.
4. Mason Melia
17-year-old Tottenham Hotspur wonderkid Mason Melia is a long-term project – but when the fundamental physical attributes are there with a plyer this young, there's certainly something to work with.
There are obstacles: Melia is already on £20k-a-week in North London and as with any youngster under 18, he could be reluctant to leave Spurs unless it's a super offer. With a strong right foot and excellent speed though, you could be converting this lad into a inside forward. The possibilities are vast.
5. Isaac Romero
From the Adurizes to the Aspases, La Liga have had their fair share of reliable hitmen over the years ready to be picked up in their prime on FM – and Isaac Romero is the best option from Spain that any ambitious club can be snaring.
The Sevilla man is entering his peak, able to play any forward role and can be signed for under £25m if you're lucky. He will bring you 15-20 goals in all competitions, too. Not bad value.
6. Samu Aghehowa
Bite the bullet, pay £80m and sign Samu Aghehowa before he explodes. He will become a world-class striker within 12 months of your save.
While Samu is best suited as a target man, he can play any forward role regardless of whether you're a team that dominates the ball or not. Excellent composure in front of goal underpines his fantastic physical attributes, too: he'll command around £100k-a-week.
7. Andrej Kramaric
Remember him? There's life in the old dog yet.
He may be 34 but former Leicester City man Andrej Kramaric has one last big season in him on FM26 before the stats begin to wane – and given his versatility, he's a plug-and-plug forward option that will come incredibly cheaply and provide good cover for top forwards. Wages may be steep, though: watch out.
8. Endrick
Endrick is the best wonderkid centre-forward on the game: he starts the season at Lyon – he went on loan from Real Madrid in January – but wait a year and you can bring him in, too. Potentially as his next loan.
At 5ft 8in, his stature hinders him as a target man but the rest of his physicals are great: and with good acceleration, pace and dribbling stats, he may work best as a right-winger. He'll score goals, wherever you play him.
9. Dusan Vlahovic
The hype may have died down from his Fiorentina days but in FM26, Dusan Vlahovic a guaranteed goal machine in Europe's top five leagues, with excellent finishing, heading and strength attributes, along with a handy 16 and 16 respectively for free-kicks and penalties.
There are a couple of issues, however. If you're playing in Europe, Vlahovic will count as a non-EU squad player – and those £375k-a-week wages will be a hurdle in buying him. There's a good chance he'll leave at the end of your first season, if you want to wait it out and speak to his agent.
10. Francesco Camarda
Francesco Camarda is a Milan youngster – or ‘Casciavit’ as they are in the game – also on loan for the first season of your save. With superb all-round fundamentals, though, it won't be long until he competes at the top – and determination of 15 will see to that.
Camarda is best as a poacher or a target man and can develop into a hard worker to lead the line for you: you can probably sign him for £20m and keep his wages to £50k-a-week, too. Bargain.
