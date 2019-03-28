Chelsea have a big plan to keep Callum Hudson-Odoi – report

Chelsea will offer Callum Hudson-Odoi a £100,000-per-week contract in the hope of persuading him to stay at the club, according to Standard Sport.

Hudson-Odoi’s current deal expires in 2020 and the England international has been linked with a move away from west London this summer.

Bayern Munich tried to sign the teenage winger in January and have since been joined in the race for his signature by PSG.

Hudson-Odoi, who is yet to start a Premier League game, has reportedly grown frustrated by the lack of first-team opportunities at Stamford Bridge.

But Chelsea hope that the offer a lucrative new contract will help to convince him to stay put.

The Blues have launched an appeal against a two-window transfer ban as punishment for breaking FIFA rules around signing under-18 foreign players.

As things stand Chelsea will not be able to add to their squad until summer 2020, which has made them even more desperate to keep hold of Hudson-Odoi ahead of next season.

Maurizio Sarri’s side face Cardiff on Sunday as they attempt to climb back into the top four of the Premier League.

QUIZ! Can you name these foreign ‘90s Premier League players?