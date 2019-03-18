Callum McGregor: Celtic showed all the qualities of champions in win over Dundee

Callum McGregor believes Celtic’s last-gasp 1-0 win at Dundee on Sunday was the sign of champions.

The Hoops struggled to break down a resilient home side and as the match entered six minutes of injury time a second successive goalless draw, following two points dropped to Aberdeen last week, was on the cards.

However, with just seconds remaining Odsonne Edouard and James Forrest combined for the French striker to steer in the dramatic winner.

The win took Celtic 10 points clear of Rangers at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership and firmly on course for an eighth successive title and an unprecedented domestic treble-treble.

McGregor, back in the side after missing four games with a calf injury, spoke to Celtic’s YouTube channel before flying out with Scotland for their 2020 European Championship qualifier against Kazakhstan on Thursday.

The 25-year-old midfielder said: “It’s a great sign of champions that they just keep going, no matter the result or the performance.

“We knew what we had to do and credit to the lads, we stuck to it right to the end and obviously we got the goal with a wee bit of quality.

“We were actually really good in the first 50 or 60 minutes, we created a lot of chances and probably could have been two or three up at half-time but sometimes you don’t get them and you keep digging in and digging in and keep going.

“To get to 10 points is massive. We spoke about what we wanted to do in the game beforehand.

“We let a chance slip last week and we were determined not to do that and again it just shows you the resilience of these players that you never know when you are beat or going to drop points, you always get that goal, so it is a true sign of champions.”

McGregor is hoping to get more game time in Scotland’s upcoming double-header against Kazakhstan and San Marino.

He said: “Obviously I played a lot of games and sort of broke down but it is brilliant to be back and to return with a victory is absolutely brilliant.

“I just want to play. I probably wasn’t meant to play as long as I did but it is good to test it and see how it is and I feel okay.”