Callum Yeats hits first professional goal to give Stenhousemuir victory

Callum Yeats scored his first professional goal as Stenhousemuir claimed a 1-0 victory over Cowdenbeath.

Yeats met a cross at the back post to fire home the winner five minutes into the second half.

Nicky Hogarth had to be alert to keep out Tommy Muir midway through the first half, before Yeats handed the home side the advantage.

Ryan Blair came close with a free-kick 15 minutes after the opener but Yeats’ effort proved enough to move Stenhousemuir eight points clear of seventh-placed Annan and keep Cowdenbeath within four points of bottom club Brechin.