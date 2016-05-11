Camacho backs Del Bosque to stay with Spain beyond Euro 2016

Vicente del Bosque should stay on as Spain head coach beyond Euro 2016, according to former Real Madrid star Jose Antonio Camacho.

The future of the 65-year-old remains shrouded in doubt as he has not yet given a definitive answer on whether he will continue his eight-year spell with the national team beyond their title defence in France this year.

But Camacho, who reached the final of Euro 84 as a player before guiding them to the quarter-finals of World Cup 2002 as coach, says Del Bosque remains the best man for the role.

"The coach who I like the most now is Vicente del Bosque and I think he certainly has to continue with the national team," he said at a coaching conference in Madrid.

Spain's World Cup defence came to an early end two years ago as they exited at the group stage, but Camacho believes they are still the team to beat this year as they go in search of a third European title in succession.

"I hope Spain win the Euros," he said. " All their rivals will be going for our team. I've seen Germany, Holland and France recently, and they all know that they have to play against Spain in a way where everyone has to run and sacrifice themselves."

Camacho, who won 81 senior caps for his country, went on to claim that he and Del Bosque have an almost identical view on which players should make the final squad.

"I know the list because I imagine it and I like it," he added. "And I say this because the list I would give only differs from Del Bosque's in one or two players."