Who are the BBC pundits for the Euro 2025 final?
The BBC have confirmed the line-up of pundits and commentators as England take on Spain in the Euro 2025 final in Basel
England will have the final say in their defence of their Women's European Championship trophy as they take on Spain in the Euro 2025 final.
Sarina Wiegman's side have overcome plenty of adversity on their route to the final, bouncing back from losing their first game to France in the group stage and then getting past Sweden and Italy in incredibly dramatic fashion in the knockouts.
Spain's route has been much more straightforward, with a string of group-stage demolitions followed by a straightforward win over Switzerland in the quarter-finals...though they did need extra time to get past Germany in the semis.
Who are the BBC pundits and commentators for the Euro 2025 final?
Full coverage of the game will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 3:40pm UK time on Sunday, July 27, ahead of the 5pm kick-off. ITV1 and ITVX will also be showing the game, with a slightly earlier 3:30pm start time.
But here we're concerned with who will make up the BBC broadcast team. Their coverage will be led by the long-tenured Gabby Logan and former England right-back Alex Scott.
The pundits in the studio will be former England captain Steph Houghton alongside two players who helped the Lionesses' triumph at Euro 2022: all-time leading scoring Ellen White, and decorated 162-cap midfielder Jill Scott.
The line-up is rounded out by former Manchester City and QPR defender Nedum Onuoha.
Jo Currie will offer reports from the ground, and the commentary team for the game itself will need no introduction for those who have followed the Lionesses throughout the tournament: Robyn Cowen takes the mic alongside former England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis.
If that doesn't tickle your fancy, people tuning in to BBC Sounds and iPlayer can listen to Radio 5 Live's coverage instead.
Katie Smith is the anchor over there, with Vicki Sparks as the lead commentator and another former England keeper, Karen Bardsley, on co-comms.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
