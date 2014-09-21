Cambiasso impressed with Leicester mentality

Cambiasso will make his home debut against Manchester United on Sunday after he was handed his first Leicester appearance in a 1-0 win at Stoke City last week.

The Argentinean midfielder - signed from Inter Milan - has a wealth of experience at the top level, having played in sides who have won the UEFA Champions League, Serie A and La Liga.

Leicester have made a bright start to their first Premier League season since 2003-04, with five points from four games helping them to 13th.

And Cambiasso feels Nigel Pearson's side – who won the Championship last term - will have no problems avoiding relegation on this occasion.

"I think Leicester City has this winning mentality," Cambiasso said.

"When you have been in the Premier League for maybe nine or 10 years, maybe you have another mentality. But you are promoted to the Premier League it's because you have been winning matches.

"Leicester City's manager and the players possess this winning mentality.

"It's not possible to change the mentality you had last April or May for a totally different one in August or September.

"The mentality of my team-mates is to win because last year they needed to win most of their matches to go up.

"I like their quality. It doesn't matter what league you are in, it is never easy to win the championship. The reason they won the title last season is because they have quality.”

Cambiasso and Leicester will face a United side fresh off a 4-0 thrashing of QPR last week – their first win of the season.

And Leicester can climb as high as sixth if they can post successive Premier League wins for the first time since November 2003.