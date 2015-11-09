Campbell eager to prove himself at Arsenal

Arsenal striker Joel Campbell insists he wants to stay and fight for his place at the club after a run in the first team.

The Costa Rica international, who has spent time out on loan to start his Arsenal career, has started back-to-back Premier League games for Arsene Wenger's high-flying team.

The Frenchman had warned Campbell his chances to shine were running out, but the 23-year-old has responded in fine fashion, including scoring against Swansea.

Campbell said he wanted a long-term future at Arsenal, who sit second to Manchester City in the table.

"I’m an Arsenal player and I’m very happy here," he told www.arsenal.com.

"I’m fighting to achieve my aims and hope to stay here for a long time."

Campbell scored on his first league start for the club, netting the sealer in the 3-0 victory over Swansea on October 31.

Asked about his preferred position, Campbell said he was flexible.

"Well, I’m happy playing in any position," he said.

"I can play centrally, but I feel comfortable on the right too and I just try to do the best job I can."