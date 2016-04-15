Can hoping to be fit for Europa semi-final

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is sweating over test results that will determine the extent of his injury suffered in their 4-3 Europa League quarter-final win over Borussia Dortmund.

Can was forced off the field in the dying stages of their dramatic win over Dortmund on Thursday with an apparent ankle injury, leaving Anfield on crutches.

The German said he is still awaiting results to find out if he will be fit in time for the first leg of the semi-final against La Liga outfit Villarreal on April 28.

"We will have to see what the scan shows,” Can told the Liverpool Echo.

"I twisted my ankle. I hope it’s not too bad but it’s too early to say."

Liverpool found themselves 3-1 down early in the second half against Dortmund but scored three times to qualify for the last four of the tournament.

Can claimed the atmosphere inside the ground was the best he has ever experienced as a player.

"It was unbelievable,” the 22-year-old said. "I’ve never played in an atmosphere like that.

"[The Liverpool fans] were our 12th man. We were one team all together - the players, the manager, the staff and the supporters.

"This is a big result and this is for everyone, it’s for the whole city.

"Everyone believed we could do it, even at half-time. I am very proud to be a part of this team."