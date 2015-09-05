Canada 3 Belize 0: Hosts dominate in Toronto

Canada completely dominated Belize in Toronto on Friday, full value for their 3-0 win in the third round of World Cup qualifying in CONCACAF.

Tosaint Ricketts was credited with a brace - the opener, however, appeared to be an own goal - before Atiba Hutchinson's late tap-in sealed a strong first-leg showing from Benito Floro's hosts at BMO Field.

Canada had Belize parked in their defensive half for the large majority of the contest, and managed to open up a three-goal lead ahead of the second leg in Belize on Tuesday.

Belize's defence - led by goalkeeper Woodrow West - was under the pump from the outset, and a calamitous effort in the 25th minute saw them concede.

Marcel de Jong put a ball into the area from the left side of the field, with Cyle Larin's header saved by West - but chaos reigned as a result.

With each of Ricketts, first-half substitute Samuel Piette, West and a Belize defender scrambling for the ball on the goal-line, it was eventually bundled in - with number nine Ricketts credited for the goal despite the last touch appearing to belong to a Belize shirt.

Ricketts made sure of his name going on the scoresheet in the 65th minute, getting on the end of Nik Ledgerwood's cross to tap home on the volley.

Hutchinson added a third late, the only player to attack the ball that was played in from a short corner.

The only blight on Canada's performance was an early injury to Julian de Guzman, the veteran midfielder withdrawn in the 14th minute for Piette.

Regardless, Canada completely dominated proceedings - and head to Belmopan full of confidence.