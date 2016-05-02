Candreva backs Inzaghi for Lazio job

Antonio Candreva said Simone Inzaghi deserves to be appointed Lazio coach on a full-time basis following Sunday's 2-0 win over Inter.

In charge until the end of the season, former forward Inzaghi has overseen three wins in five Serie A matches since replacing Stefano Pioli after April's Rome derby.

And Italy international winger Candreva believes Inzaghi is the man to take Lazio forward.

"We needed this boost to our self-esteem," Candreva told Mediaset Premium.

"We are having a positive final spell to the season and the coach is transmitting good ideas to the team. He deserves a great future.

"I am not the one who decides if he stays or not, but I do hope he remains, because he deserves it.

"There are regrets for this season, as we have the quality, but unfortunately that's not enough at this level. It was a season of ups and downs, so that’s disappointing."

Speaking before Sunday's home win against Inter, Lazio's director of sport Igli Tare insisted the club are yet to decide on Inzaghi's future.

"We spoke to Inzaghi when we put the team in his hands and we were clear," he said. "We don't want to put pressure on him. At the end of the day we'll make a decision regarding the bench.

"It is not yet decided, we have clear ideas and hope to be helped by the results."