Capello expects Rooney to shine

Capello told reporters Rooney, who was involved in each of England goals in their 4-0 win over Bulgaria on Friday, had looked sharp in practice.

"Yes, he will play," he said. "He was really, really good on the pitch and I hope Rooney's performance tomorrow will be the same I saw at Wembley.

"During the training, he was really good and I spoke to him and he's ready to play. It's really important for me to know that the players want to play."

The Italian added: "We are focused on the game and not the private life of the players. We are here to play this game.

"I think for us, for the team, it's really important, the performance on the pitch. I'm a manager, they are the players, it's better to separate the different moments."

The allegations over Rooney's private life were published by two Sunday tabloid newspapers.

"It's not only in England, in other countries the same thing always happens. France, Germany, Italy and Spain," Capello added.

