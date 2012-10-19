Captain Kompany pleased with Man City's start

Last season's champions remain unbeaten so far this time around, currently sitting in third place and four points behind early pacesetters Chelsea.

Lacklustre performances against Liverpool, Stoke City and Arsenal have all only produced a point, but Kompany is keen to stress that this season has started positively for the side from the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Belgian defender said: "We are exactly where we wanted to be, second or third place and there are still a lot of games to play. We are just getting through them.

"It's already positive for us to pick up so many points when people say maybe we didn't play our best games, but I think we have to be happy with the results."

Kompany, fresh from a winning international break with his country, offered his view that expectations following last season's success had been a little too high, but contended that it needn't be a bad thing.

"We set such a ridiculously high standard last season that people are expecting a lot.

"That's fair enough, I've got no problem with that. I just keep working hard. I never really change my vision of the game, I always try to give my best."

City travel to the Midlands this weekend, where they face off against Steve Clarke's West Bromwich Albion. The Baggies have sprung a surprise so far this season, currently sitting sixth in the table.

Kompany, though, offered an ominous warning to both them and the rest of the league.

"There will be moments when we really switch it on. If we can still step it up, it's going to be a great season for us again."

By Chris Weatherspoon