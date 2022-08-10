Cardiff and Norwich fined by FA after flashpoint in recent Championship clash
By PA Staff published
Cardiff and Norwich have been fined £17,500 and £5,000 respectively after a melee broke out during their Sky Bet Championship opener last month, the Football Association has announced.
Both clubs admitted failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion after a flashpoint during the second half of the clash at the Cardiff City Stadium on July 31.
The Cardiff trio of Joe Ralls, Perry Ng and Andy Rinomhota, as well as Norwich’s Grant Hanley, were all booked by referee Tim Robinson after a scuffle involving numerous players from both sides.
The incident had been sparked a Ralls challenge on Teemu Pukki.
Cardiff went on to win the match 1-0 but both sides finished with 10 men after Ng and Hanley later received second yellow cards.
A statement from the FA read: “Both clubs admitted that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 66th minute of the fixture.
“Norwich (City) FC admitted a charge from the FA and accepted the standard penalty. Cardiff City FC admitted a non-standard charge and requested a paper hearing where its fine was imposed by an independent regulatory commission.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.