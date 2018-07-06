Cardiff City captain Morrison among seven to sign new deals
Joe Ralls, Callum Paterson and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing have signed new Cardiff City contracts, along with captain Sean Morrison.
Morrison has signed a four-year deal, with Joe Ralls and Callum Paterson also committing their futures to the club to 2022.
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing's new contract runs to 2021, while Lee Peltier and Matthew Connolly have penned two-year deals.
Brian Murphy's contract had expired but the goalkeeper has been given a fresh one-year contract to stay at Cardiff ahead of their impending Premier League campaign.
"We've worked really hard this week to get a number of the lads' contracts tied down ahead of the new season," said Neil Warnock.
The Cardiff manager also confirmed Iceland captain Aron Gunnarsson has agreed to sign a one-year contract extension.
"He wants to help us try and stay in the Premier League, and I think that's great," added Warnock.
"We had a chat six weeks ago and he told me he wanted to stay; now we're looking forward to him coming back in to the group."
Cardiff's preparations for the 2018-19 Premier League season has included the new signings of Bobby Reid, Alex Smithies, Josh Murphy and Greg Cunningham.
