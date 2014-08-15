Cardiff confirm Morrison and Pilkington deals

The Welsh club were relegated from the Premier League after finishing bottom last term but have targeted an immediate return to the top flight under the tutelage of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And they made two additions to their squad on the eve of their second Championship clash of the season, against Huddersfield Town on Saturday, as Pilkington and Morrison joined.

Winger Pilkington signed from Norwich City on an undisclosed fee and will add pace and power to Solskjaer's squad.

The 26-year-old Republic of Ireland international made 82 appearances for Norwich in three seasons at the club, scoring 15 goals.

He started just 10 Premier League matches last term due to knee issues as Norwich joined Cardiff in being relegated back to the Championship.

Pilkington has signed a three-year contract with Cardiff.

Morrison joined from Reading, also on an undisclosed fee, and has penned a deal that will keep him at the club until 2018.

The 23-year-old made 21 appearances for Reading in all competitions last term.