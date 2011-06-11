Caribbean to cooperate with FIFA probe

Burrell is acting president of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU), which had objected to the interviews being held in Miami.

"In light of the attempts to address the challenges facing the Caribbean Football Union; as well bring closure to the Ethics Committee proceedings, members of the Caribbean Football Union will fully cooperate with any investigation being conducted on behalf of the FIFA Ethics Committee," said Burrell.

The investigation is focused on allegations that bribes were handed out at a CFU meeting with Asian soccer chief Mohammed Bin Hammam in Port of Spain, Trinidad, on May 10 and 11.

CFU president Jack Warner and Bin Hammam, who at that time was a candidate for the FIFA presidency, were both suspended by FIFA's Ethics committee on May 29, pending a full inquiry.

"We have received notice that the requested interviews will now be conducted in the Bahamas as opposed to the United States of America," said Jamaican Burrell.

"This event has dragged on for too long, many have suffered and many will continue to suffer. And so the Union is unified in its position that in the interest of this game, we have agreed to attend the interviews at dates convenient to our respective members."