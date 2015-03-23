Carlisle pleads guilty to drink-driving offence
Former Premier League footballer Clarke Carlisle has pleaded guilty to drinking and driving.
Carlisle, who attempted suicide two days after the incident and awoke from a coma in mid-January, admitted to failing to provide a sample on December 20 when his case was heard at Highbury Magistrates Court on Monday.
The ex-Burnley, Blackpool, Leeds United and Watford defender also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the same day.
Prosecutor Zahid Hussain told how police spotted a Mercedes travelling in an "erratic" manner.
The case had previously been adjourned after the former Professional Footballers' Association chairman was hit by a lorry on the A64 near York on December 22, when he attempted to take his own life.
