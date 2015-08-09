Carneiro thankful for support after Mourinho criticism

Chelsea team doctor Eva Carneiro thanked fans for their support after being criticised by manager Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho slammed the club's medical team for treating Eden Hazard for a knock late in their 2-2 draw against Swansea City on Saturday.

Already down to 10 men after goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois saw red, Chelsea were momentarily reduced to nine after Carneiro and her team treated Hazard – who subsequently had to leave the field.

Carneiro expressed her gratitude to those who had backed her in the wake of the incident.

"I would like to thank the general public for their overwhelming support," she posted on Facebook.

"Really very much appreciated."

Mourinho had criticised the staff for leaving Chelsea undermanned late in the clash at Stamford Bridge, where they managed to hold on for a point.

"If you go to the pitch to assist a player, then you must be sure that a player has a serious problem," he said after the game.

"I was sure that Eden didn't have a serious problem. He had a knock and was very tired.

"My medical department left me with eight fit outfield players in a counter attack after a set-piece and we were worried we didn't have enough players left."