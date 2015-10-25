Carrasco thrilled with Atletico match-winner

Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Ferreira Carrasco was thrilled after scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory over Valencia on Sunday.

Jackson Martinez opened the scoring in the 32nd minute at Estadio Vicente Calderon before Carrasco made it 2-0 with a stunning solo effort five minutes before the half-time break.

Valencia striker Paco Alcacer pulled one back with a late penalty, but Atletico held on for the win, Carrasco's goal proving the difference.

And the 22-year-old Belgian admitted it was a tense conclusion to the game as Valencia pushed for an equaliser.

"The last 30 minutes were very difficult for us," he told Canal+.

"Valencia was with confidence, they had to score, but we played the game and we did well."

Carrasco's goal was his second of the Liga season following an off-season transfer from AS Monaco.

"At first it was hard for me," Carrasco said of his adjustment to life in Spain's top flight. "I continue working and I hope to play the whole championship."

"Simeone has given me the confidence and told me I had to [shoot] to score goals like I did today."

"People sing my name and I'm happy. [It] was a nice goal."