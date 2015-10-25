Carrasco thrilled with Atletico match-winner
Yannick Ferreira Carrasco scored the winning goal as Atletico Madrid beat Valencia and the Belgian was delighted with his key contribution.
Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Ferreira Carrasco was thrilled after scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory over Valencia on Sunday.
Jackson Martinez opened the scoring in the 32nd minute at Estadio Vicente Calderon before Carrasco made it 2-0 with a stunning solo effort five minutes before the half-time break.
Valencia striker Paco Alcacer pulled one back with a late penalty, but Atletico held on for the win, Carrasco's goal proving the difference.
And the 22-year-old Belgian admitted it was a tense conclusion to the game as Valencia pushed for an equaliser.
"The last 30 minutes were very difficult for us," he told Canal+.
"Valencia was with confidence, they had to score, but we played the game and we did well."
Carrasco's goal was his second of the Liga season following an off-season transfer from AS Monaco.
"At first it was hard for me," Carrasco said of his adjustment to life in Spain's top flight. "I continue working and I hope to play the whole championship."
"Simeone has given me the confidence and told me I had to [shoot] to score goals like I did today."
"People sing my name and I'm happy. [It] was a nice goal."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.