Carrick: Manchester United not throwing in towel

Michael Carrick has voiced his frustration with Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Sunday, but has stressed their season is not lost just yet and is determined to keep on fighting until the very end.

Louis van Gaal's men are trailing leaders Leicester City by 12 points with 13 games to go, while they have fallen six points behind fourth-placed Manchester City in the race for Champions League football.

Nevertheless, Carrick refuses to throw in the towel just yet.

"I think it [the Chelsea game] was a big day for us in terms of the league situation. If we'd have gone there and got a win we'd have been in good shape, but it wasn't to be and it makes things harder for us," Carrick told the official United website.

"It's hard to take, losing two points so late on. I know we were under pressure for the last 10 or 15 minutes but to lose a goal like that is disappointing and that's the overall feeling.

"I thought we played well and produced some really good football. We looked dangerous going forward and defended well for most of the game. We just didn't do the right things at the right time near the end and see the game out.

"We have to battle on though, keep going and play something like we have been doing over the last few weeks and then see where that takes us.

"There is plenty to play for this month and of course plenty of points to play for in the league. We're not giving anything up just yet."

United resume Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to Sunderland.