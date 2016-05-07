Carroll: Payet brought a suitcase for his awards

West Ham star Dimitri Payet was so confident of success at the club's awards night last week, he brought a suitcase to the ceremony to take home his trophy haul.

It proved a wise decision, too, with the Frenchman picking up five awards including the player of the year, players' player of the year, goal of the year, signing of the season and golden boot.

Payet's team-mates shared his confidence that he was in for a big night, but no one expected him to come prepared.

"One of the lads said, 'Why have you brought that suitcase in?'" Payet's team-mate Andy Carroll revealed.

"And Dimi said, 'Well that's for all my awards!' We all knew he wasn't going to win just one award – but he was confident as well!"

With Payet in the team and a move to London's Olympic Stadium next season, Carroll is excited by West Ham's prospects and says a title tilt next season is not out of the question.

"A lot of people have said that and I honestly don't see why not," Carroll said.

"You see Leicester doing it and they were massive underdogs. What it means now is anyone can do it.

"A lot of people forget just how good we've done this season.

"But you can’t take it away from Leicester. What they've done is great.

"Everyone at training was chuffed to bits and talking about how they were all partying, having fun and enjoying themselves. It's just good to see."