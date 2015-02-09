Carver: No favours for friend Pardew at Palace

Pardew is set to come face-to-face with his former employers for the first time since he departed St James' Park to replace Neil Warnock at Palace in January.

It will also mark a reunion with Carver, who Pardew brought in as his assistant manager at Newcastle.

Pleasantries will be put to one side for 90 minutes at Selhurst Park, but Carver - who was placed in charge at Newcastle until the end of the season last month - is sure there will be a warm embrace after the final whistle.

"We speak on a regular basis and text each other nearly every other day, we're good friends. Alan gave me my opportunity to come back here," Carver said at his pre-match news conference.

"I'm grateful for that and I learnt so much from him. I've worked with a lot of top coaches and Alan is one of the best I've worked with.

"Alan and I are both professionals and want to win. We'll be toe-to-toe in the technical area but I'm sure after there'll be one big cuddle."

Carver also answered questions on Remy Cabella, who reacted angrily to being substituted during Newcastle's 1-1 draw with Stoke City on Sunday.

The Frenchman threw a bottle to the ground in frustration and, while he was happy to see his midfielder show passion, Carver warned him to curb his emotions.

"It's great to see someone reacting to being taking off the pitch," he added. "I said to Rem, when he threw his bottle on the floor, don't be disrespectful to the guy going on - in this case Gabriel Obertan.

"I want our players to be honest and hard-working. I thought it was the right time to get him off because we have another game Wednesday.

"His contribution was excellent. I had him in the office and said 'you've been great, continue with that, just be careful with your reaction'."