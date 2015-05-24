Carver still hoping to land Newcastle job

John Carver still harbours ambitions of being appointed Newcastle United head coach on a permanent basis after keeping the club in the Premier League on a tense final day at St James' Park.

Carver has come in for plenty of criticism during a tumultuous reign since taking over following Alan Pardew's departure to Crystal Palace at the end of last year.

Newcastle dropped like a stone after picking up just one point in 10 games and headed into the final day of the season needing a win against West Ham to ensure there was no chance they would drop into the Championship.

Moussa Sissoko eased the tension by putting the Tyneside club in front with a header early in the second half and Jonas Gutierrez scored his first goal since winning his battle with cancer five minutes from time to secure a 2-0 victory.

Newcastle's result proved to be irrelevant in the battle to avoid the drop, as Hull City were held to a goalless draw with Manchester United needing a victory to have any chance of staying up.

Unpopular owner Mike Ashley broke his silence ahead of the game by stating the club is not for sale at any price and he is going nowhere until Newcastle win a trophy.

And Carver is hoping he is the man who is given the chance to take his hometown club forward after masterminding a victory in what proved to be West Ham manager Sam Allardyce's last game in charge.

He told Sky Sports: "From day one I've wanted this job and I still want it. To go through what I've had to go through from day one has been very difficult. We shouldn't be in this position, but we were and we dealt with it."

Carver praised the manner in which his players dealt with an anxious final game of the season with so much at stake.

"It was a proper rollercoaster and I thought we dealt with our emotions very well," he added.

"Sam put his strongest team out, which he had to do, and credit to him for that. They were resolute and hard to break down.

"What I will say is we started the season with a huge disaster, we lost two of our fans [Liam Sweeney and John Alder in a plane crash] and I think they were looking down on us today. I'm getting quite emotional saying this."