CAS reduces RFEF fine but supports FIFA findings

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has had its fine for 'minor dealings' in relation to the transfer and registration of players under the age of 18 at Barcelona reduced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The Catalan club, who were handed a ban on new signings for two successive transfer periods and a fine of 450,000 Swiss Francs for their part, were punished by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee in April 2014, along with RFEF.

Following an appeal to CAS, RFEF has had the monetary sanction imposed upon it reduced by almost 50 per cent.

However, FIFA believes its ruling has now been backed, with the independent court finding the same breaches.

"Although the fine imposed on the RFEF has been reduced from CHF 500,000 to CHF 280,000, FIFA is pleased to see that CAS has confirmed all the findings reached by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee as well as the grounds of the decisions," a statement read.

"FIFA considers that CAS has ratified FIFA's efforts to protect underage players, following on from the court's earlier decision in the case involving Barcelona in December 2014.

"The protection of minors is of major importance for FIFA."