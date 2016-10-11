Casemiro: I wish I could return tomorrow!

Injured Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro is itching for a return to first-team action as Zinedine Zidane plots a course through a growing injury crisis at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Casemiro has not played since suffering a fractured leg in the 2-0 win over Espanyol on September 18 and Madrid have subsequently drawn their following four games, failing to keep a single clean sheet without the tenacious presence of the Brazilian in midfield.

Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos are also likely to be unavailable for the rest of the month with knee injuries, while James Rodriguez is battling a calf complaint.

Madrid have a relatively friendly run of fixtures in LaLiga and the Champions League before meeting neighbours Atletico on November 20, but Casemiro is not happy on the sidelines.

"The injury hurts a lot because it has no treatment, the bone has to heal by itself," he told Onda Cero.

"Every night I wear a magnet that provides a current. I can do many things in the pool to keep my fitness.

"If it were up to me, I would return tomorrow, but it is a complicated injury.

"We have had a lot of bad luck. Marcelo, Modric and Sergio Ramos have also been injured."

Casemiro has enjoyed greater responsibility in Zidane's favoured 4-3-3 system, having struggled for regular action under Rafael Benitez, and the former Porto loanee spoke glowingly of his current coach's abilities.

He added: "Zidane, from day one, told me to keep working and that I would get my chance.

"Zidane knows what it's like to be a player. For me he has not changed.

"He speaks as a player on a personal level, but in training he speaks as a coach. He is on a very good path, with a great understanding of the game."