Newcastle United launching surprise move for Read Madrid star: report

Newcastle United have pivoted to signing a Real Madrid star, in their search for attacking impetus.

The Magpies are having a difficult transfer window, missing out on targets such as James Trafford, Hugo Ekitike, Joao Pedro, and Bryan Mbeumo, with Benjamin Sesko now seemingly turning them down, too.

With star striker Alexander Isak looking to force away a move from the Toon, too, manager Eddie Howe has serious work to do ahead of the new season.

Newcastle United launching big-money move for Real Madrid star, using funds from the eventual Alexander Isak sale

Alexander Isak is training alone following his failed move to Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle have been rocked by Isak's intention to leave – and with Benjamin Sesko looking to join Manchester United instead, the Toon have had to recalibrate and focus on other targets.

An opportunity has presented itself at Real Madrid, however, where new manager Xabi Alonso is putting his stamp on the squad – and with several big name stars competing for limited places at the Bernabeu, there could be major exits for Los Blancos.

Xabi Alonso is renovating Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes says that Newcastle are planning the “ambitious” move of bringing Brahim Diaz to Tyneside.

It would take an offer of around €50 million to secure the Morocco international, according to the report, with Alonso having decided that new signing, Franco Mastantuono – ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch last season – could “take [Diaz's] place as a substitute in the attacking rotation”.

FourFourTwo understands that the 26-year-old could well express a desire to fight for a place in Spain – and while Newcastle may well have interest, the priority for Howe is actually to source two strikers before the transfer deadline.

Diaz has operated as an attacking midfielder and a winger for Real over the years, while Newcastle have been linked with the likes of Ollie Watkins, Nicolas Jackson and Yoane Wissa, who are all no.9s capable of leading the line.

Brahim Diaz is a target for Newcastle (Image credit: Jose Hernandez/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Despite this, Diaz may offer something different at St James' Park in attack as a rotational player able to slot into a no.10 position, or cover for both Anthony Gordon and new signing Anthony Elanga.

The former Manchester City academy graduate offers the kind of intensity off the ball that Howe demands from his players and with Newcastle competing on four fronts this season, depth in attacking areas will be key.

Diaz is worth €40m, according to Transfermarkt.