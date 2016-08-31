Casemiro: Tite sent Brazil players videos of his work

Tite sent videos of his previous work to the Brazil squad to aid their transition to his philosophy ahead of his first match at the helm.

Former Corinthians boss Tite was appointed as the successor to Dunga in June after the Selecao failed to progress beyond the group stage at the Copa America Centenario.

The 55-year-old will take charge of Brazil for the first time in the forthcoming World Cup 2018 qualifiers against Ecuador and Colombia.

In order to ensure the team were better placed to understand his demands, Tite sent clips to the players.

Ahead of Thursday's match against Ecuador, Casemiro told a news conference: "They are videos of his work, of what he will ask for on the pitch.

"Before we came here, he had already sent a video to us. It's no secret.

"Now, speaking with him, you understand better what he is asking, but it is important we arrived here already with the philosophy that he wanted."

The Real Madrid midfielder added the priority for Brazil is simply earning points to move up from sixth position in the CONMEBOL section, not playing entertaining football.

"It is not the time to put on a spectacle, it is time to play and win," said Casemiro.

"We have to think game to game, first of three points on Thursday, and then of Colombia.

"Only after we can think of putting on a spectacle, of doing what the Brazilian people hope of us.

"The moment is to win and earn three points."

Brazil have not triumphed in Quito for 33 years, but Casemiro believes such records always come to the end.

"Statistics are there to be broken. We know the game will be very difficult, but we are focused and confident that things will turn out well," continued the midfielder.

"We arrived on Sunday to adapt to the altitude and the speed of the ball."